Apple introduces a policy update that makes it meaningless to thieve iPhones

Apple decides to change its police and instructs its employees not to repair iPhones that were earlier reported as missing or stolen, The Sun reports.

The reform was distributed through an internal memo and it is meant to stop thieves from cashing in on genuine repairs.

Accordingly, the staff has to go through the list of stolen or missing iPhones before starting to repair one. If it is the case, than the staff has to deny any kind of services,