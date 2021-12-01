Russia starts developing parachute system for reusable space rockets

Research and development works for the creation of the parachute system for reusable stages of space rockets are to start as early as 2022, the press service of Tekhnodinamika Holding of the Rostec State Corporation told TASS news agency.

"The holding will begin research and development works on the creation of the parachute system for reusable stages of space rockets already in 2022. As a result of the works, a technical assignment for the corresponding development project will be drawn up," the press service said.

Russia is currently developing the Amur methane-fuelled rocket with a reusable stage. Roscosmos and Russian Space Centre Progress signed a contract for the development of a preliminary design of the space rocket in October 2020. The Amur rocket with the reusable first stage will be able to launch up to 10.5 tons of payload into low-earth orbit versus 8.5 tons, which is a capacity for Soyuz-2 rockets.

Reusable stages of space rockets are one of the main trends in the rocket-building industry today. The United States currently has this technology implemented in SpaceX Falcon and Blue Origin New Shepard rockets. Reusable rockets are also being developed in China and Europe.