Russia will have sixth-generation fighter aircraft by 2030

Russia has recently kicked off the supplies of the new fighter aircraft of the fifth generation. In particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces will have five Su-57 fighters by the end of this year. At the same time, however, the Russian Army will have sixth-generation fighters at its disposal by 2030, Avia.pro reports.

Russian military specialists currently complete the development of the new combat aircraft. To be more precise, specialists make preparations to start testing the new aircraft.

First off, it goes about the unmanned version of the Su-75 light fighter. The Su-75 fighter has not been officially categorised yet, but it can already be referred to as a 5+ generation combat aircraft. Taking into account the fact that the fighter will be manufactured as a completely unmanned aerial vehicle too (it will not require any operator at all), one may assign the aircraft to the category of sixth generation fighter jets.

The Su-75 fighter is to enter service at Russian Aerospace Forces before 2025-2026. The terms for the unmanned version of the aircraft to enter service may vary as this is the first time Russian engineers design such an aircraft. Therefore, they may need additional time for tests and redevelopment.

Russia is the only country in the world that has openly announced the development of the prototype of the sixth generation fighter.