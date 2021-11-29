EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia will have sixth-generation fighter aircraft by 2030

Science

Russia will get the sixth-generation fighter aircraft until 2030.

Russia will have sixth-generation fighter aircraft by 2030

Russia has recently kicked off the supplies of the new fighter aircraft of the fifth generation. In particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces will have five Su-57 fighters by the end of this year. At the same time, however, the Russian Army will have sixth-generation fighters at its disposal by 2030, Avia.pro reports. 

Russian military specialists currently complete the development of the new combat aircraft. To be more precise, specialists make preparations to start testing the new aircraft. 

First off, it goes about the unmanned version of the Su-75 light fighter. The Su-75 fighter has not been officially categorised yet, but it can already be referred to as a 5+ generation combat aircraft. Taking into account the fact that the fighter will be manufactured as a completely unmanned aerial vehicle too (it will not require any operator at all), one may assign the aircraft to the category of sixth generation fighter jets.

The Su-75 fighter is to enter service at Russian Aerospace Forces before 2025-2026. The terms for the unmanned version of the aircraft to enter service may vary as this is the first time Russian engineers design such an aircraft. Therefore, they may need additional time for tests and redevelopment. 

Russia is the only country in the world that has openly announced the development of the prototype of the sixth generation fighter.

New missile for new aircraft
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia can destroy USA's modern cruise missiles without firing a shot
Russia gives Serbia chance to save one billion euros on natural gas
Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Ukraine fully prepared for any escalation with Russia, President Zelensky says
One rescuer trapped in Russian coal mine for 24 hours found alive
Death toll from Russia coal mine explosion climbs to 56
Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls
Three mine rescuers killed in Russia's Listvyazhnaya mine during rescue mission
Russian Communist MP stripped of immunity for illegal elk hunting
Popular
Russia
Russia can destroy USA's modern cruise missiles without firing a shot

The Russian Federation is capable of eliminating USA's state-of-the-art cruise missiles designed to attack targets at extremely low altitudes

Russia can destroy USA's modern cruise missiles without firing a shot
Russia gives Serbia chance to save one billion euros on natural gas
World
Russia gives Serbia chance to save one billion euros on natural gas
Russia
Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant
Lyuba Lulko Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy