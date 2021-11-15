Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter

Rostec Corporation (Russian Technologies) presented the unmanned version of the fifth generation Checkmate light tactical aircraft.

Checkmate: Turn the board over

The video posted on YouTube channels of Rostec and United Aircraft Corporation shows the features of the new aircraft. Outwardly, the aircraft differs from the prototype of the manned version of the Checkmate fighter as it lacks the cockpit.

Experts assume that the unmanned version of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft will give Russia an opportunity to conquer new markets in the Middle East.

It is believed that the unmanned Checkmate aircraft will be able to carry out missions both autonomously and jointly with a manned aircraft. The unmanned version of the fighter will significantly expand its manoeuvring and flight performance due to the absence of the pilot on board.

The unmanned fighter aircraft can be used under most dangerous conditions to break through air defenses, which will significantly expand the capabilities of the air force of the operating country.