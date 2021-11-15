EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter

Science

Rostec Corporation (Russian Technologies) presented the unmanned version of the fifth generation Checkmate light tactical aircraft. 

Checkmate: Turn the board over

The video posted on YouTube channels of Rostec and United Aircraft Corporation shows the features of the new aircraft. Outwardly, the aircraft differs from the prototype of the manned version of the Checkmate fighter as it lacks the cockpit. 

Experts assume that the unmanned version of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft will give Russia an opportunity to conquer new markets in the Middle East. 

It is believed that the unmanned Checkmate aircraft will be able to carry out missions both autonomously and jointly with a manned aircraft. The unmanned version of the fighter will significantly expand its manoeuvring and flight performance due to the absence of the pilot on board.

The unmanned fighter aircraft can be used under most dangerous conditions to break through air defenses, which will significantly expand the capabilities of the air force of the operating country.

Last materials
Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia
Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter
Tigray rebels unveil shoot-down video of Ethiopian Air Force Mi-35 helicopter
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
Russia finishes development of cure for COVID-19
Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Russia makes official move to legalise QR codes for public places and transport
Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin faces 10 years for running over police officer
Is Russia going to invade Ukraine?
Popular
Europe
Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia

Experts of the Association for International Affairs (based in Prague) prepared a report on the prospects of relations between the Czech Republic and Russia

Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
History, traditions
US pilots admired Soviet counterparts for their sense of humour
Science
Russia finishes development of cure for COVID-19
Science
Russia shows unmanned version of Checkmate fifth-generation fighter
Anton Kulikov Czech Republic regrets time and money wasted on Russia Anton Kulikov Mahboob A. Khawaja Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Andrey Mihayloff Russia's new Kh-95 hypersonic missile ends the arms race with the United States Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Tigray rebels unveil shoot-down video of Ethiopian Air Force Mi-35 helicopter
World
Kremlin stands up to defend Belarus President Lukashenko
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Columnists
Climate Change COP 26 – Leaders Who Betrayed People’s Hopes for Sustainable Future
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy