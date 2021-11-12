EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian military scientists create food supplements for COVID-19

Science

Scientists at the 27th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense have developed a unique biologically active dietary supplement tentatively called CovBAD. The supplement can reduce the concentration of coronavirus in an infected person by 16 times, the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper wrote.

Russian military scientists create food supplements for COVID-19

After the effectiveness of the dietary supplements was assessed, one of them received a certificate of state registration.

"Experiments have showed that on the second day of using the biologically active dietary supplement called CovBAD, the concentration of the virus in the nasopharynx was halved, and on the sixth day, the virus concentration was reduced by 16 times," Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops said.

The dietary supplements developed by military scientists reduce the impact of the coronavirus infection on the human body, thus causing the disease to progress with fewer complications.

The main ingredients of the dietary supplements include chokeberry extract, echinacea, fucoidan, Pacific squid hydrolyzate and other substances of natural origin, which increase the antiviral defense of the human body.

New drugs for COVID-19

The head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said that the drug against the coronavirus known as Mir-19 was completing the second phase of clinical trials. Mir-19 belongs to the group of etiotropic antiviral drugs that works to prevent or treat COVID-19 via inhalation or intranasal administration.

In turn, Alexander Gintsburg, the Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said that scientists were developing a drug to suppress the reproduction of the coronavirus infection. There are drugs that can suppress the reproduction of COVID-19, but they can hardly be used for the treatment of infected patients whose condition is estimated as serious.

Gunzburg also said that Russian scientists were developing another drug for COVID-19 patients that would be based on antibodies to the coronavirus. The clinical trials of the new drug for patients with coronavirus are to be launched in January and are expected to be completed within three to four months.

In addition, earlier in November it was reported that Russia created its own drug for coronavirus — innoviron. The drug was developed by Valenta Pharm. The second phase of the clinical trials of the drug was conducted in June. Documents to register the new medication were submitted in late October of 2021.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russian military scientists create food supplements for COVID-19
Migrants breaking through border from Belarus to Poland captured on video
Russia considers shelving one of its major projects in recent history
Belarus President Lukashenko pledges to degas Europe
Russian government to legalise QR code passes for restaurants and transport
Russia's new Kh-95 hypersonic missile ends the arms race with the United States
Russia works on followup to S-500 Prometheus
Russia keeps an eye on US warships in the Black Sea
Conflict between EU and Belarus develops to the stage of armed confrontation
Russian servicemen fined for attempts to go to serve in Syria
Popular
Russia
Russia considers shelving one of its major projects in recent history

The Russian authorities question the expediency of implementing a major project in Russia's modern history

Russia considers shelving one of its major projects in recent history
Belarus President Lukashenko pledges to degas Europe
World
Belarus President Lukashenko pledges to degas Europe
Russia
Russian government to legalise QR code passes for restaurants and transport
Hotspots and Incidents
Migrants breaking through border from Belarus to Poland captured on video
Andrey Mihayloff Russia's new Kh-95 hypersonic missile ends the arms race with the United States Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko Is there a place in the world where Russia is loved? Kazakhstan is not one of them for sure Lyuba Lulko Peter Baofu Thinking the Unthinkable about Taiwan’s Reunification with China Peter Baofu
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy