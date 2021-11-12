Russian military scientists create food supplements for COVID-19

Scientists at the 27th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense have developed a unique biologically active dietary supplement tentatively called CovBAD. The supplement can reduce the concentration of coronavirus in an infected person by 16 times, the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper wrote.

After the effectiveness of the dietary supplements was assessed, one of them received a certificate of state registration.

"Experiments have showed that on the second day of using the biologically active dietary supplement called CovBAD, the concentration of the virus in the nasopharynx was halved, and on the sixth day, the virus concentration was reduced by 16 times," Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops said.

The dietary supplements developed by military scientists reduce the impact of the coronavirus infection on the human body, thus causing the disease to progress with fewer complications.

The main ingredients of the dietary supplements include chokeberry extract, echinacea, fucoidan, Pacific squid hydrolyzate and other substances of natural origin, which increase the antiviral defense of the human body.

New drugs for COVID-19

The head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said that the drug against the coronavirus known as Mir-19 was completing the second phase of clinical trials. Mir-19 belongs to the group of etiotropic antiviral drugs that works to prevent or treat COVID-19 via inhalation or intranasal administration.

In turn, Alexander Gintsburg, the Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said that scientists were developing a drug to suppress the reproduction of the coronavirus infection. There are drugs that can suppress the reproduction of COVID-19, but they can hardly be used for the treatment of infected patients whose condition is estimated as serious.

Gunzburg also said that Russian scientists were developing another drug for COVID-19 patients that would be based on antibodies to the coronavirus. The clinical trials of the new drug for patients with coronavirus are to be launched in January and are expected to be completed within three to four months.

In addition, earlier in November it was reported that Russia created its own drug for coronavirus — innoviron. The drug was developed by Valenta Pharm. The second phase of the clinical trials of the drug was conducted in June. Documents to register the new medication were submitted in late October of 2021.