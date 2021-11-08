Igla knife of Russian special forces cuts flying bullet into two

The Igla universal combat knife (translates into English as 'needle') Needle" cut through a flying pistol bullet. The capabilities of the combat knives of the Russian special forces were shown on the video on the Zvezda (Star) TV channel.

The Igla knife was developed in Kazan for combat swimmers of the Russian Navy. The combat knife is designed for underwater combat and secondary missions.

During the tests, the knife was exposed to low and high temperatures. The Igla was also subjected to bending strength trials. The knife that was clamped in a vice withstood a load of 225 kilograms.

The tests were completed by firing a Stechkin pistol into the knife blade. The gun was fired at the Igla knife from a distance of ten meters (34:13 at the video below). The combat knife cut the flying bullet into two.