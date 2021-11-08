EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Igla knife of Russian special forces cuts flying bullet into two

Science

The Igla universal combat knife (translates into English as 'needle') Needle" cut through a flying pistol bullet. The capabilities of the combat knives of the Russian special forces were shown on the video on the Zvezda (Star) TV channel.

The Igla knife was developed in Kazan for combat swimmers of the Russian Navy. The combat knife is designed for underwater combat and secondary missions.

During the tests, the knife was exposed to low and high temperatures. The Igla was also subjected to bending strength trials. The knife that was clamped in a vice withstood a load of 225 kilograms.

The tests were completed by firing a Stechkin pistol into the knife blade. The gun was fired at the Igla knife from a distance of ten meters (34:13 at the video below). The combat knife cut the flying bullet into two.

Russian combat knife Igla
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Igla knife of Russian special forces cuts flying bullet into two
Thinking the Unthinkable about Taiwan’s Reunification with China
Russia knew about Taliban's* imminent seizure of power in Afghanistan
Russia shows new armoured pickup truck
Germany blames Belarus for migration crisis, pledges joint EU response
Belarus de facto recognises Crimea as Russia while Ukraine punches the air
Russian ER doctors who refused to get vaccinated come under fire
Russian diplomat falls out of window to his death in Germany
Putin and Lukashenko sign Decree on the Union State
Putin on National Unity Day: Crimea will stay with Russia forever
Popular
Science
Russia shows new armoured pickup truck

The Military and Industrial Company (known for the Russian initials as VPK) showed the armoured pickup truck VPK-Ural

Russia shows new armoured pickup truck
Russia knew about Taliban's* imminent seizure of power in Afghanistan
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia knew about Taliban's* imminent seizure of power in Afghanistan
Columnists
Thinking the Unthinkable about Taiwan’s Reunification with China
World
Germany blames Belarus for migration crisis, pledges joint EU response
Peter Baofu Thinking the Unthinkable about Taiwan’s Reunification with China Peter Baofu Lyuba Lulko Belarus de facto recognises Crimea as Russia while Ukraine punches the air Lyuba Lulko Montresor Montresor Forget Globull Warming: Instead, Save the Endangered African Wild Dog Montresor Montresor
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy