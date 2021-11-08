Russia shows new armoured pickup truck

The Military and Industrial Company (known for the Russian initials as VPK) showed the armoured pickup truck VPK-Ural. The video demonstrating the new Russian armoured vehicle was posted on the company's Facebook page, The Rossiyskaya Gazeta said.

VPK Ural, the new armoured vehicle

The description to the video says that the VPK-Ural can become a platform for vehicles of various purposes. Thus, the pickup truck can carry an electronic warfare complex and communication equipment. The large reserve volume of the vehicle cabin makes it possible to use VPK-Ural as a medical transport or command and staff vehicle.

The armoured pickup truck is powered by the 360 horsepower, automatic transmission diesel engine YaMZ-536. This allows the vehicle weighing 14.5 tons to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour on a highway.

The vehicle provides protection for the crew in case of an explosion of a device weighing up to six kilograms. The level of ballistic protection can be increased using additional screens.