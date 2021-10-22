Russia shows preparations for manned flight to the Moon

The Cosmonaut Training Center named after Yuri Gagarin revealed a video showing Russian cosmonauts being trained for landing on the Moon.

Russian cosmonauts training for lunar mission

The video demonstrates a simulation of basic actions on the lunar surface. Low gravity was made possible with the help of the Vykhod-2 simulator. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin practiced exercises, in which he exited from the lunar lander, walked on the surface of the Moon and used various tools under the conditions of low gravity.

Earlier it was reported that state corporation Roscosmos announced a competition for the project of a manned mission to the Moon. According to public procurement website, the cost of the project was estimated at 1.7 billion rubles (about $24 million).

In January, the Space Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences recommended Roscosmos should use the Angara heavy launch vehicle instead of the Yenisei rocket for flights to the Moon.