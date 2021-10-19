EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian coastal missile systems Bal will be armed with a new missile that will double the firing range of the complex, TASS reports with reference to a source in the military-industrial sector.

Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo

In addition, the new ammunition will be able to strike not only sea-based, but also ground targets. Currently, the Bal system uses X-35 missiles with a range of 120 kilometers, as well as X-35U with a range of 260 kilometers.

"The tests of the new Bal missile have confirmed that its flight range exceeded 500 km, and owing to the new guidance system, it can now hit ground targets," the source said.

The new missile thus upgrades the performance of the Bal complex to the level of the Bastion coastal missile system, which uses the Onyx supersonic missiles.

In December 2020, The Izvestia newspaper, citing sources in the Defence Ministry, announced the formation of a coast guard brigade on Sakhalin Island. The unit was armed with Bal and Bastion complexes to ensure the protection of the coastline from landing operations and warships armed with cruise missiles.

Bal missile system in action
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges
Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Europe unhappy with both too much and too little gas from Russia
Americans fear Sukhoi Su-57 will 'kill their F-35
Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters intimidate Turkey with 'death carousel'
Michelin brings its stars to Moscow for the first time in history
Popular
Americas
As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the termination of diplomatic relations with NATO at a time when US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ended a meeting in Georgia with his counterpart

As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Politics
Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
Lyuba Lulko As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy