EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia to build neighbourly ties between humans and animals at resorts

Science » Planet Earth

At the IV Annual International Conference "Nature Tourism: Global Challenges and Prospects for Russia" in Sochi, representatives of FSBI Sochi National Park, FSBI State Natural Biosphere Reserve of the Caucasus named after K. Kh. Shaposhnikov, Rosa Khutor mountain resort and Vladimir Potanin's Interros Holding signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation. The document provides for joint work to ensure good neighborliness and safety for tourists and wild animals in recreational territories. The memorandum embraces such activities as scientific research, field observations, biotechnical activities, raising awareness among tourists, shaping new standards of responsibility for businesses operating on the territory, and so on.

Russia to build neighbourly ties between humans and animals at resorts

"The development of tourism in our country makes the organisation of civilised good-neighborliness between man and the animal world topical. The agreement that we signed today aims to create a system that would help reserves solve their scientific tasks on the one hand and allow to make holiday time at leading Russian resorts, such as Rosa Khutor, even more comfortable for tourists and safer for animals on the other hand. We, as major investors in the tourism industry, call it responsible investment and responsible environmental management," Olga Voytovich, Deputy General Director at Interros Holding said.

This project may become the first one in Russia that will merge science and business, and give an opportunity to study animals on the one hand and ensure control over the movement of large animals in the resort area of ​​the Sochi mountain cluster on the other hand.

"These days we receive messages from tourists who say that they saw wild animals while riding the cable car. Of course, this is a great impression for people. Our goal is to establish good-neighborliness between humans and animals. We hope that after the agreement is signed, concrete work will be done, which we will share with our colleagues all over the country," Alexander Belokobylsky, the General Director of Rosa Khutor Resort said.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to carry out accounting and take a number of technical measures to track the movement of animals both in the territory of the Caucasian Reserve and in areas adjacent to Sochi's mountain resorts. The equipment for such monitoring is to be installed in the Sochi National Park, as well as in the corresponding service of Rosa Khutor mountain resort.

"Rosa Khutor Resort has an extensive experience in the field of tourism, we have vast knowledge in the field of science and nature protection. We have been doing this for almost a hundred years. It is necessary to conduct joint research on the wild goat, to make a record of bears. It would be interesting to monitor bears with the help of collars, so that we could understand where they live and where they go. In this case, everything must be done together. An information program for tourists is also needed," Sergei Shevelev, the head of the Caucasian Biosphere Reserve said.

As a result, Rosa Khutor mountain resort and its surroundings will become an experimental platform for cooperation of specialists from nature conservation and tourism organisations in order to create the environment of good-neighborliness and well-being for both people and wild animals.

"Everything that will be implemented within the framework of our memorandum will be beneficial for all participants," Mikhail Lapin, the director of the Sochi National Park said.

It is worthy of note that the signed memorandum is not the first project of cooperation with reserves and nature conservation organizations for Vladimir Potanin's Interros Holding. When building the Rosa Khutor Resort, Interros, in cooperation with WWF, carried out a program for the reintroduction of the Persian leopard in the Caucasian Reserve in 2005.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
International ecotourism conference kicks off at Rosa Khutor Resort in Sochi
Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll
Russian man, brutally beaten by Dagestanis in Moscow metro, to be awarded
NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope
Russia develops hypersonic missile for Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet
Man arrested on Red Square for lighting fireworks on Putin's birthday
World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain
Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality
Moscow surgeons remove huge stone from man's bladder
Moscow sends proposals to Kiev for Putin-Zelensky summit
Popular
Europe
NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope

NATO representatives explained that the decision was made in response to Russia's hostile activities in member-countries of the bloc

NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope
Russia develops hypersonic missile for Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet
Technologies and discoveries
Russia develops hypersonic missile for Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet
Real life stories
Russian man, brutally beaten by Dagestanis in Moscow metro, to be awarded
Crimes
Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll
Anton Kulikov World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain Anton Kulikov Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality Mahboob A. Khawaja Alexander Shtorm Ukraine has three years left to exist Alexander Shtorm
Real life stories
Man arrested on Red Square for lighting fireworks on Putin's birthday
International ecotourism conference kicks off at Rosa Khutor Resort in Sochi
Planet Earth
International ecotourism conference kicks off at Rosa Khutor Resort in Sochi
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy