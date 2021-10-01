EN RU FR PT
China unveils sixth-generation multi-purpose aircraft

Science » Technologies and discoveries

China has unveiled its prospective sixth-generation fighter aircraft at the international air show in Zhuhai. 

For the time being, China has shown just the appearance of the sixth generation fighter aircraft developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). 

Judging from the images, the fighter will be made with the use of the stealth technology and will have two engines.

According to Chinese specialists, it goes about a multipurpose flying platform, which can not be simply referred to as a fighter jet. It will be a multifunctional vehicle that will combine the functions of not only a fighter, but also a bomber and attack aircraft.

According to representatives of the developing company Aviation Industry Corporation of China, for a start, it is planned to create a manned version of the aircraft with integrated elements of artificial intelligence. However, in the future, the state-of-the-art aircraft will be fully automated, which implies not only control over the choice of weapons to strike enemy targets, but also attacks in destructive air raids. 

The images presented by Chinese aircraft designers show that the aircraft is equipped with flat nozzles to reduce radar signature, and the design of the air intakes and the location of the nozzles suggests that the new aircraft will have two engines. 

The central part of the fuselage of the sixth generation Chinese aircraft houses the ammo compartment. The jet will carry on board long-range hypersonic missiles, the developers said. No details have been unveiled about the aircraft engine yet.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
