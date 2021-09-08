EN RU FR PT
Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun

High-Precision Weapons Holding of Rostec State Corporation is looking into an opportunity to design a light wheeled amphibious tank armed with a 125-mm gun, RIA Novosti reports with reference to deputy chief designer of the Volgograd Tractor Plant, Vladimir Budaev.

Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun

According to the specialist, the corporation plans to design a wheeled tank from the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank. 

"What specific wheelbase we will use to install the module on is an open question. Today,  there are many successful wheeled chassis in Russia, and everything depends on the final purpose of the wheeled tank, on which troops it will have to go to," Budaev said. 

He also suggested that the new tank would be export-oriented. According to the designer, Russia traditionally gives first priority to tracked chassis, so the use of a wheeled tank in the Armed Forces is less likely.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian engineers were ready to start modernising Soviet T-55 tanks for foreign operators. The T-55 tank comes as a development of the T-54 - the production of the new vehicle began in 1958. In 21 years, more than 23,000 tanks were produced, some of which were transferred to foreign operators.

The 2S25 Sprut-SD tank
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
