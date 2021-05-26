EN RU FR PT
Kalashnikov posts a video of the test of a new secret weapon

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Kalashnikov Concern has published a video of the test of a new, unknown Russian weapon.

Kalashnikov tests new weapon

"In case you may wonder, this is a spoiler for a big release. Who can guess what we're going to announce?" the caption to the video says.

Many assumed that the video shows a test of an anti-tank missile system.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the start of the serial production of combat robots with artificial intelligence that would be capable of conducting hostilities on their own. He also said that Russia was working hard to build "weapons of tomorrow."

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
