World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

COVID-19 causes widespread organ damage, Russian scientists say

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian doctors currently treat COVID-19 as widespread vasculitis, rather than a respiratory infection that affects the lung tissue.

COVID-19 causes widespread organ damage, Russian scientists say

The virus affects the vascular endothelium in all organs, but this process is easiest to recognize through the lungs, Natalia Kostina, the chief freelance pulmonologist of the Voronezh region, told RIA Voronezh.

"These lesions, which we see in the lung tissue, are usually found everywhere - in kidneys, in the liver, in the skin. Therefore, what we see in the lung tissue is not pneumonia. These are rather signs of epitheliitis - vascular lesions, lesions of the vascular wall," she said.

According to her, the course of the coronavirus infection does not end after the patient is discharged. Some people can remain sick for up to six or eight months. In this case, the acute phase lasts on average up to four weeks after discharge, when severe complications may develop. The subacute phase then lasts from four to twelve weeks. During these two stages, symptoms can both progress and regress.

Three months after the first signs of COVID-19 appear, the "pure" post-COVID period begins. This period turned out to be similar to widespread vasculitis in all its manifestations. It can be accompanied by very different symptoms, including neurological and gastrointestinal ones. Patients who have gone through intensive care simultaneously experience postresuscitation syndrome during this period.

Earlier, Western scientists found a connection between COVID-19 and inflammation-induced brain vascular disruption. Researchers analyzed MRI brain scans of deceased coronavirus patients and found widespread minor damage to the nerve tissue on the scans. Such damage usually appears as a result of a stroke or inflammation of the brain. It turned out that the capillaries were deteriorated due to the high activity of the immune system, which struck not only the virus, but also healthy blood vessels. This resulted in the creation of "holes" in blood vessels, where blood clots and microglia had penetrated.

Last materials
COVID-19 causes widespread organ damage, Russian scientists say
USA announces covert, but powerful attacks against Russia
USSR's last serial killer denied parole
20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style
March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership
The West vs. Russia: Churchill's 'Iron Curtain' speech as relevant as ever
USSR's B-12 jumbo helicopter stunned Le Bourget in 1971
HO HO HO Joe Biden
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib

Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar carried out a massive attack on the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 missile complex, which is in service with the Syrian army

20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib
Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style
Columnists
Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style
Americas
USA announces covert, but powerful attacks against Russia
Columnists
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Anton Kulikov USA announces covert, but powerful attacks against Russia Anton Kulikov John Stanton Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal John Stanton Larry Romanoff Diplomatic Immunity, American-Style Larry Romanoff
Real life stories
USSR's last serial killer denied parole
March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership
Columnists
March 8: International Women's Day calls for more women in leadership
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy