Kalashnikov reveals purpose of new Generation Z assault rifle

Dmitry Tarasov, the general director of the Kalashnikov Group of Companies, described the purpose of the MP-155 Ultima smart gun, which is considered to be a "weapon for hipsters".

According to Tarasov, the purpose of the smart gun is to attract "generation Z hipsters" - individuals who "were born with gadgets and cannot imagine their lives without them."

"Going hunting is becoming more rare, even unusual today," he said.

In April 2020, Kalashnikov published a video on YouTube with the world's only model of this assault rifle.

In September 2019, the company published a video of the extreme test of the AK-74M assault rifle, demonstrating the weapon's ability to withstand a non-stop burst fire.

The MP-155 Ultima smart gun, developed on the basis of the classic MP-155 self-loading shotgun, is distinguished by its processor that can be used to train the shooter. The cost of this weapon is estimated at 100,000 rubles ($1,400).