Russia launches military satellite on board Soyuz-2.1B rocket

Science » Technologies and discoveries

A combat crew of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1B  from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The medium-class carrier rocket carried a spacecraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense on board.

All prelaunch operations and the launch of the space rocket went normally. All systems of ground-based automated control for spacecraft of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and the flight of the space rocket.

The ground-based aerospace systems took control of the spacecraft, communication was established, all systems operate normally.

