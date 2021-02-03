Russia launches military satellite on board Soyuz-2.1B rocket

A combat crew of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1B from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The medium-class carrier rocket carried a spacecraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense on board.

All prelaunch operations and the launch of the space rocket went normally. All systems of ground-based automated control for spacecraft of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and the flight of the space rocket.

The ground-based aerospace systems took control of the spacecraft, communication was established, all systems operate normally.