Russia to finish naval base for doomsday weapon in 2022

In June 2022, Russia will complete the construction of the coastal base for Poseidon nuclear unmanned underwater vehicles (aka the doomsday weapon), The Izvestia newspaper reports with reference to the terms for the implementation of the works under the relevant project.

According to the document, the coastal base is intended for the maintenance and storage of "new strategic deterrent weapons." Poseidon vehicles will be prepared, among other things, for combat duty and launches.

The location of the coastal base has not been disclosed.

Nuclear submarine K-329 Belgorod, Project 09852, will be the first carrier of the Poseidon underwater vehicle.

In December, a source in the military-industrial complex of the Russian federation told TASS that the delivery of the K-329 Belgorod nuclear submarine to the Russian Navy was postponed from 2020 to 2021.