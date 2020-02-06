World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

It takes only one text message to launch Iskander-M missile

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The command to launch a missile of the Iskander missile complex comes to the combat crew in the form of a text message that says "Proceed to readiness 1." Such messages are commonly known as military SMS messages, The Rossiyskaya Gazeta wrote.

It takes only one text message to launch Iskander-M missile

According to the newspaper, "the message has an invisible part that contains the coordinates of the target, a set of numbers and symbols that a computer can understand."

"Having received the order to open fire, the crew battens down in the operator cab, enters the received code into the on-board computer. Then the commander presses the "Mode" button and the machine operates automatically afterwards: spins the gyroscopes of the missile, lowers the supports, opens up the roof, raises the missile, and so on," the newspaper wrote.

Preparation for launch takes eight minutes, and it is possible to abort the command within seven minutes, the publication said.

At the same time, one can launch a missile not only from inside the operator's cab, but also from the outside.

"For this purpose, there is a remote control panel on the side of the vehicle under the armored flap. It also has a display and two buttons that need to be pressed at a time," the newspaper said.

In January, sources from the Russian Defense Ministry said that reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as, in particular, Forpost, would be used to home Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes to targets.

Last materials
Russia won't tolerate EU's tantrums
Does the Donbass still have hope and trust in Russia?
In Dagestan, woman substitutes her 'newborn twins' with plastic dolls
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to come to Russia to ask for $3 billion
Putin makes two suggestions about Alexei Navalny to Emmanuel Macron
NATO works to build 'strong hand' in the Black Sea with Ukraine's help
Norway fears Russia's retaliation after deploying USA's B-1B Lancer bombers
Prison inmate who pierced his brain with a pen, dies at hospital
Russia's biggest car maker launches new SUV styled as Toyota RAV4
Josep Borrell in Moscow: Comes with a sword, leaves with Sputnik V
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
It takes only one text message to launch Iskander-M missile

The command to launch a missile of the Iskander missile complex comes to the combat crew in the form of a text message

It takes only one text message to launch Iskander-M missile
Putin makes two suggestions about Alexei Navalny to Emmanuel Macron
News from the Kremlin
Putin makes two suggestions about Alexei Navalny to Emmanuel Macron
Real life stories
In Dagestan, woman substitutes her 'newborn twins' with plastic dolls
Former USSR
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to come to Russia to ask for $3 billion
Lyuba Lulko Does the Donbass still have hope and trust in Russia? Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff In Dagestan, woman substitutes her 'newborn twins' with plastic dolls Andrey Mihayloff Alexander Shtorm NATO works to build 'strong hand' in the Black Sea with Ukraine's help Alexander Shtorm
News from the Kremlin
Russia won't tolerate EU's tantrums
Does the Donbass still have hope and trust in Russia?
Former USSR
Does the Donbass still have hope and trust in Russia?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy