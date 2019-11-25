World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
New Kalashnikov AK-19 to use NATO cartridges

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The AK-19 assault rifle will be able to use NATO cartridges, Dmitry Tarasov, general director of the Kalashnikov group of companies told RIA Novosti.

New Kalashnikov rifle

According to the Tarasov, the concern received a relevant application from foreign customers.

"The AK-19 uses a 5.56 x 45 mm cartridge, which is widely used both by NATO and in the world. Thus, our state-of-the-art automatic rifle is fully oriented at the external market," Dmitry Tarasov said.

The AK-19 will make its debut abroad at IDEX-2021 International Defence Exhibition, which is scheduled for February 21-25 in Abu Dhabi.

In February, Tarasov said that the main purpose of the MP-155 Ultima smart gun, which was dubbed as a "weapon for hipsters", is to attract "Generation Z" people - those who do not imagine themselves without their gadgets.

The AK-19 is based on the AK-12, which was adopted by the Russian army in 2018.

