Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets

The AR helmet for the pilot of the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth generation fighter jet is undergoing tests, officials with Roster Corporation said.

Sukhoi Su-57

The new helmet will allow the pilot to control the aircraft, to perform maneuvers and aim weapons in adverse weather conditions, in poor visibility and at night. The pilot will thus be able to assess the situation outside the cockpit.

"The target designation and indication system provides indication of sighting symbols on the glass of the protective visor of the pilot's helmet for the use of various types of aviation weapons. It also gives indication of flight information and video output of space outside the cockpit from television and thermal imaging sensors," the state corporation said.

In March, a video of ground tests of the 30-mm Gryazev-Shipunov cannon (GSh-30) of the Su-57 fighter appeared on YouTube.

The Russian Aerospace Forces received the first serial Su-57 fighter aircraft in December 2020. By 2028, the Russian Aerospace Forces should receive 76 Su-57 fighters. The Su-57, which should have become the first serial fifth-generation fighter jet for the Russian Aerospace Forces, crashed in December 2019.