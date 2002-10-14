Russia's new aircraft engine PD-14 makes successful debut at MAKS 2021 air show

One of the most anticipated premieres at MAKS 2021 air show is the MS-21-310 civil medium-range aircraft outfitted with Russia's latest PD-14 engine. The aircraft with the new engines took part in the flight program of the air show for the first time.

The implementation of the program for the creation of the PD-14 aircraft engine reinstated Russia at the top league of world aviation. Presently, specialists of the United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the Rostec State Corporation) work on the next engine of the series - the prospective PD-35 aircraft engine with a thrust of 35 tons for wide-body aircraft.

What makes PD-14 different from previous PD-35

The PD-35 engine differs from the fifth-generation PD-14 aircraft engine for its affiliation to the 5+ generation class of aircraft engines, Alexander Inozemtsev, general designer of the company that designed the new aircraft engine, UEC-Aviadvigatel, told TASS.

"Compared to the PD-14 engine, the gas temperature before the turbine has increased by about 100 degrees Celsius, the compression ratio and the bypass ratio have increased by nearly 25 percent," the specialist said.

According to the general designer, as part of the PD-35 program, the new technologies that are being developed may well be attributed to the technologies of sixth generation engines. These include:

high-temperature ceramic composite materials,

intelligent ACS (automatic control system),

diagnostic system,

technologies for a more electric engine.

In December 2020, the first Russian medium-haul narrow-body passenger aircraft MC-21-310 ("Long-haul aircraft of the XXI century 310") outfitted with Russian-made PD-14 engines took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant for the first time.

In March 2019, Evgeny Kablov, the General Director of the All-Russian Institute of Aviation Materials (VIAM), Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the PD-14 turbofan engine, intended for the MC-21 aircraft, “was developed relatively recently and was absolutely outstanding."

In October 2018, the PD-14 engine received the Type Certificate signed by the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko.