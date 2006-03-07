World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The Kremlin unveils Putin's earnings in 2020

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin earned almost 10 million rubles last year ($134,000). His income was disclosed in a fiscal declaration posted on the Kremlin's website.

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles. The president owns a ​​77-square-meter apartment and a garage (18 square meters). Putin also owns an ​​apartment 153.7 m2 and 18-square-meter garage — the president uses this property on a regular basis.

As for vehicles, Putin owns:

  • two GAZ 21M (Volga) vehicles,
  • a Niva vehicle,
  • a Skif car trailer.

Putin's income in 2017 remains the highest — more than 18.7 million rubles ($250,000).

In 2018, Putin's income amounted to almost 8.65 million rubles.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia wants Turkey to approach Crimea issue differently
Crimea and Donbass would be dead without Ukraine, Zelensky says
Kremlin responds to Biden's pathetic speech about President 'Clutin'
The end of Castro's era: Will Cuba become henpecked state of the West?
Syrian pound collapses by 100% against US dollar
Russia and China prepare to de-exceptionalize American exceptionalism
Empire of sanctions declares national emergency to deal with Russia's unusual threat
Ukraine wants nuclear power status back
Russia wants no 'one step forward, two steps back' with US
What were the reasons behind Biden's call to Putin?
Popular
Columnists
Russia and China prepare to de-exceptionalize American exceptionalism

At present, America is logged in major conflicts with both Russia and China. With Russia, the conflict is in Ukraine, and with China, it is in Taiwan

Russia and China prepare to de-exceptionalize American exceptionalism
Russia wants no 'one step forward, two steps back' with US
News from the Kremlin
Russia wants no 'one step forward, two steps back' with US
Americas
Empire of sanctions declares national emergency to deal with Russia's unusual threat
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants nuclear power status back
Lyuba Lulko The end of Castro's era: Will Cuba become henpecked state of the West? Lyuba Lulko Sawraj Singh Russia and China prepare to de-exceptionalize American exceptionalism Sawraj Singh Dmitry Sudakov Empire of sanctions declares national emergency to deal with Russia's unusual threat Dmitry Sudakov
Americas
The end of Castro's era: Will Cuba become henpecked state of the West?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian pound collapses by 100% against US dollar
Kremlin responds to Biden's pathetic speech about President 'Clutin'
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin responds to Biden's pathetic speech about President 'Clutin'
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy