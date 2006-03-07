The Kremlin unveils Putin's earnings in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin earned almost 10 million rubles last year ($134,000). His income was disclosed in a fiscal declaration posted on the Kremlin's website.

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles. The president owns a ​​77-square-meter apartment and a garage (18 square meters). Putin also owns an ​​apartment 153.7 m2 and 18-square-meter garage — the president uses this property on a regular basis.

As for vehicles, Putin owns:

two GAZ 21M (Volga) vehicles,

a Niva vehicle,

a Skif car trailer.

Putin's income in 2017 remains the highest — more than 18.7 million rubles ($250,000).