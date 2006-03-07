Russian President Vladimir Putin earned almost 10 million rubles last year ($134,000). His income was disclosed in a fiscal declaration posted on the Kremlin's website.
In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles. The president owns a 77-square-meter apartment and a garage (18 square meters). Putin also owns an apartment 153.7 m2 and 18-square-meter garage — the president uses this property on a regular basis.
As for vehicles, Putin owns:
Putin's income in 2017 remains the highest — more than 18.7 million rubles ($250,000).
In 2018, Putin's income amounted to almost 8.65 million rubles.
