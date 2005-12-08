EN RU FR PT
Chechen President Kadyrov makes 381 million rubles in 2020

Russia » Economics

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has become Russia's wealthiest governor. According to income and property records published on the official website of the head of the region, Kadyrov made 381.1 million rubles in 2020.

The sources of income have not been specified.

Ramzan Kadyrov owns two land plots with an area of ​​3,668 and 28,361 square meters, as well as a 2,344 m2 residential building.

The head of the Republic of Mari El, Alexander Yevstifeev, comes second on the list of richest governors in Russia. According to the declaration, he made 84.7 million rubles from selling a land plot, a residential building, a bathhouse, two apartments, parking spaces and a garage.

The list of Russia's richest governors also includes the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov (with an income of 79.8 million rubles), the head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov (69.2 million rubles) and the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss (30.1 million rubles).

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
