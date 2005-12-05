Russia wants Turkey to approach Crimea issue differently

The Kremlin hopes to convince Turkey that its position regarding the Crimea is wrong, Putin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Peskov set out a hope that Moscow would eventually be able to convince the Turkish side of the correctness of Russia's stance on the Crimean issue.

“These disagreements can hardly be resolved with the Ukrainian side, but we hope that our consistent line will convince our Turkish partners that their current position on Crimea is completely wrong,” Putin's spokesman said.

At the same time, he pointed out Turkey's sovereign right to build relations with its neighbors, including Ukraine.

On April 15, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Turkey did not support any side during the crisis in the Donbass between Russia and Ukraine.

On April 10, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy met with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. During the talks, the Turkish leader agreed that Russia had "annexed" the Crimea. Erdogan also supported Ukraine in its aspiration to join NATO.