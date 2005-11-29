Russia fully resumes air traffic with Egypt

Presidents of Egypt and Russia Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Vladimir Putin agreed to resume flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the office of the Egyptian president said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the representative of the office of the Egyptian president, the leaders of Russia and Egypt discussed issues of cooperation in the tourism industry.

The talks ended with a decision to fully resume air traffic between Russia and Egypt, including with the popular resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

On April 22, it was reported that Egypt may open for Russian tourists already in May.