Russia fully resumes air traffic with Egypt

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Presidents of Egypt and Russia Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Vladimir Putin agreed to resume flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the office of the Egyptian president said, RIA Novosti reports. 

Russia fully resumes air traffic with Egypt

According to the representative of the office of the Egyptian president, the leaders of Russia and Egypt discussed issues of cooperation in the tourism industry.

The talks ended with a decision to fully resume air traffic between Russia and Egypt, including with the popular resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

On April 22, it was reported that Egypt may open for Russian tourists already in May. 

  • Charter flights to Egypt's Red Sea resorts were banned in November 2015 after a Russian passenger plane with tourists aboard exploded in the sky over the Sinai Peninsula.
  • The aircraft was enroute to St. Petersburg. All 224  on board - 217 passengers and 7 crew members - were killed.
  • Over the past five years, information about the imminent resumption of flights has appeared many times, but each time it turned out to be unreliable.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
