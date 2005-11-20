EN RU FR PT
NATO wants to arrange arms supplies to Ukraine during Sea Breeze 2021

Russia » Politics

Ukraine intends to use Sea Breeze-2021 war games to obtain modern weapons and ammunition, which will be covertly transferred to troops and nationalist formations deployed in the vicinity of the unrecognised republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. 

NATO wants to arrange arms supplies to Ukraine during Sea Breeze 2021

“It is in that region, where Ukraine plans to deliver modern weapons, ammunition and material property for the Ukrainian troops under the cover of the military exercises,” Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the weapons would be subsequently delivered to Donbass, lenta.ru reports. 

As many as 4,000 military troops, 40 warships, boats and auxiliary vessels, 30 units of aviation and more than a hundred vehicles and armored vehicles will be involved in Sea Breeze 2021 exercises, which are to be held from June 28 to July 10 with the participation of NATO countries, Konashenkov added. 

In accordance with the approved scenario of the exercises, the participating countries will practice their actions in a crisis situation provoked by illegal, as Kiev sees them, "armed formations" that enjoy the comprehensive support of the neighboring state. Despite the maritime status of the exercises, the real boundaries of the war games will go far beyond the Ukrainian section of the Black Sea, Konashenkov pointed out.

Russia will closely monitor the US-Ukrainian military exercises with the involvement of NATO member countries. Russia also reserves the right to respond and take measures if it is required to ensure the nation's military security.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
