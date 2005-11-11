World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats

Russia » Politics

Moscow announced the expulsion of Baltic and Slovakian diplomats. 

A statement posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that three employees of the Slovakian embassy, ​​two employees of the Lithuanian embassy, ​​as well as one employee of the Latvian and Estonian embassies would have to leave the territory of Russia within a week.

Earlier, the Baltic countries decided to expel several Russian diplomats. Estonia stated that the diplomatic act was related to the explosion of the Czech ammunition depot in 2014, for which the Czech authorities blamed Russian special services. 

Latvia and Lithuania explained that the staff of the Russian embassy were "carrying out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status." 

Prior to that, the United States, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia also announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The Czech Republic accused Russia of being involved in the explosion at the ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetice. Following the accusations, 18 Russian diplomats were expelled from the country. Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata. Later it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic would equalize the number of employees in their embassies.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
