Defence Minister Shoygu orders troops to respond to NATO's provocations

The Russian Armed Forces must be prepared that NATO military exercises may unfold on "unfavorable development" scenario, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, the Russian military need to be prepared for a prompt response, as the situation in the area of Defender Europe war games may develop unpredictably.

In this regard, Minister Shoygu ordered to closely monitor the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Kiev admitted that, it will practice preparations for the war over Crimea in cooperation with NATO within the framework of Defender Europe 2021 war games that are going to be the largest since the Cold War. In addition to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are actively involved in the games.