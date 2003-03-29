Putin sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, expressing expressed deep condolences in connection with the death of her husband, Prince Philip, RIA Novosti reports on Friday, April 9.

“Many important events in modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness. He rightfully enjoyed international authority and respect among the British,” the Russian president wrote in the telegram.

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral may take place without mass events. The Queen is expected to declare eight days of mourning. During those days, she will not be engaged in any public activities, including approving new laws.