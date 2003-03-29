World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Russia » News from the Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, expressing expressed deep condolences in connection with the death of her husband, Prince Philip, RIA Novosti reports on Friday, April 9.

Putin sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

“Many important events in modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness. He rightfully enjoyed international authority and respect among the British,” the Russian president wrote in the telegram.

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral may take place without mass events. The Queen is expected to declare eight days of mourning. During those days, she will not be engaged in any public activities, including approving new laws.

  • Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947.
  • Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II
Russia starts preparations to honour Yuri Gagarin's space flight
Russia warns Ukraine of imminent consequences should new war spark
US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up
Turkey suffers from the lack of chairs for top EU officials
Russia demands Slovakia should send Sputnik V back
Ukraine's Zelensky, who did not serve in the army, visits Donbass
Russia to send last RD-180 rocket engines to USA
US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia
We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to send last RD-180 rocket engines to USA

These engines are ready, but the coronavirus pandemic does not make it possible to ship them to the United States

Russia to send last RD-180 rocket engines to USA
Russia demands Slovakia should send Sputnik V back
Europe
Russia demands Slovakia should send Sputnik V back
Americas
US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky, who did not serve in the army, visits Donbass
Lyuba Lulko US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic Mahboob A. Khawaja David Harasym Western culture of hatred threatens world peace David Harasym
Columnists
We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic
Politics
US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia
Turkey suffers from the lack of chairs for top EU officials
Europe
Turkey suffers from the lack of chairs for top EU officials
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy