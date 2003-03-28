Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital

Four doctors not attributed to the system of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) visited Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, listed by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)

According to Ombudsman for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova, there are no serious concerns about Navalny's health. Moskalkova noted that Navalny was receiving all necessary therapy, including IVs.

Earlier it was reported that Navalny agreed to have a glucose IV treatment.

Navalny is serving his sentence in correctional colony No. 2 in the Vladimir region. In late March, it was reported that his health condition worsened. On April 19, the FSIN reported that he was being moved to a hospital for convicts. It was said that a therapist, neurosurgeon, neurologist, nutritionist and psychiatrist examined the oppositionist in connection with his health complaints. He also underwent MRI, ultrasound and ECG examinations.