Bus gets on hind wheels as it crashes into lamppost in St. Petersburg

The number of people injured in the accident on Leninsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg, where a passenger bus crashed into a lamppost, has increased to six people, the press service of the city health committee told reporters on May 27.

"Six people were hurt in the accident on Leninsky Prospect. Two of them were hospitalized at the Emergency Research Institute, four others were taken to Hospital No. 26. Two individuals are in severe condition, the rest are in the condition of moderate severity," the committee said.

Earlier, representatives of the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region said that five people were injured in the accident - the bus driver, the conductor and three passengers.

The accident occurred at about 10:00 Moscow time at the intersection of Leninsky Prospekt and Kotin Street. According to preliminary information, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and could not steer.

The bus driver suffered most in the accident as he was trapped in the cab, and rescuers had to cut him out of the wrecked vehicle with special tools.