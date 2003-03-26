World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia kicks off massive war games in Crimea and across all of Russia

Russia » Politics

On Thursday, April 22, Russia's Defense Ministry said that more than 10,000 servicemen were taking part in the active phase of the joint-force military exercises on the peninsula.

Russia kicks off massive war games in Crimea and across all of Russia

As many as 1,200 units of weapons and military equipment from the combined arms formation of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea Fleet, the Caspian Flotilla and Airborne Forces are involved in the war game, including more than 40 warships and 20 support vessels.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoygu arrived in the Crimea. The minister inspected the areas of the deployment of military formations and equipment from the air and checked the readiness of sea and land groupings.

In early April, Shoygu announced the start of the campaign to check the combat readiness of the Russian army. Russian troops currently practice their skills on training grounds as part of tactical, special and bilateral exercises in the territory of all military districts of the Russian Federation, in regions of the Far North, on the Kuril Islands and in Kamchatka. 

A total of 4,048 exercises of various scale will be held in April, including 812 bilateral exercises at 101 training grounds and 520 facilities of the material base. The large-scale campaign will touch upon all troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Russia expels ten US diplomats, gives them month to leave
Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones
US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk makes reconnaissance flight above Crimea
Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Biden preferred Germany to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Russia gets involved in the new space race
Russian Defence Minister: USA and NATO playing with fire in Black Sea
In India, crematoriums work non-stop and melt as COVID deaths rise
Popular
Asia
Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones

Russia showed the destruction of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2, which was destroyed by the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet

Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Politics
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Former USSR
US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk makes reconnaissance flight above Crimea
Americas
Biden preferred Germany to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Romer Cherubim Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen Romer Cherubim Dmitry Sudakov Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Russia gets involved in the new space race Lyuba Lulko
Politics
Russia expels ten US diplomats, gives them month to leave
Politics
Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Columnists
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy