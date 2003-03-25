Russia to export Repellent-Patrol mobile electronic countermeasure systems

Russia will supply state-of-the-art mobile electronic countermeasure systems Repellent-Patrol abroad for the first time. The corresponding contract to export the systems was signed during the Army-2021 forum, Alexander Mikheyev, the general director of Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport, told reporters on Wednesday, August 25.

According to Mikheyev, first export contracts for the supplies of the Krasukha electronic warfare system, as well as the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile-gun system were also signed within the scope of the forum.