EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia to export Repellent-Patrol mobile electronic countermeasure systems

Russia » Economics

Russia will supply state-of-the-art mobile electronic countermeasure systems Repellent-Patrol abroad for the first time. The corresponding contract to export the systems was signed during the Army-2021 forum, Alexander Mikheyev, the general director of Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport, told reporters on Wednesday, August 25.

Russia to export Repellent-Patrol mobile electronic countermeasure systems

According to Mikheyev, first export contracts for the supplies of the Krasukha electronic warfare system, as well as the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile-gun system were also signed within the scope of the forum.

  • The Repellent-Patrol complex provides zonal coverage of territories and is designed to show counteraction to unmanned aerial vehicles at distances of up to 20 kilometers.
  • Complexes of the Krasukha type are designed to counter airborne radars of strike, reconnaissance and unmanned aircraft. The capabilities of the broadband active jamming station make it possible to effectively counter all modern radar stations used on various types of aircraft.
  • The Pantsir air defense missile system is intended for short-range protection of various objects from all modern and prospective air attack weapons. The state-of-the-art Pantsir-S1M system boasts sophisticated tactical and technical performance, which makes it possible to classify this complex as a universal medium-range air defense system.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia to export Repellent-Patrol mobile electronic countermeasure systems
Russia cracks down on Turkey for supporting Crimean Platform Summit
Leader of Afghanistan resistance movement calls Russia for help
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent
Monument to Yuri Gagarin found on landfill to be restored
CIA Director William Burns conducts secret talks with Taliban warlord
Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment
Russian embassy in Japan wants to approach man who swam from Russia to Japan
Popular
Americas
Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent

The new arms race between Russia and the United States has been gathering pace for a few years now. The two countries have always specified nuclear deterrence conditions in separate agreements

Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Americas
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Columnists
Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment
Real life stories
Monument to Yuri Gagarin found on landfill to be restored
Alexander Artamonov Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way Alexander Artamonov Alexander Shtorm Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent Alexander Shtorm Peter Baofu Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment Peter Baofu
Asia
CIA Director William Burns conducts secret talks with Taliban warlord
Asia
Leader of Afghanistan resistance movement calls Russia for help
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Economics
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy