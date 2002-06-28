EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo

Russia » Economics

Maxim Khramtsov of Russia won a gold medal in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo

In the final of the competition in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, the athlete defeated Saleh El-Sharabati of Jordan. The fight took place on Monday, July 26, and ended with 20:9 in favor of the Russian athlete. Maxim Khramtsov's victory has become a historic for Russia. Previously, no Russian athletes has ever won Olympic gold in taekwondo.

In addition to the Olympic gold, the 23-year-old athlete has won the World Championships. Khramtsov is also a two-time European champion.

Now the Russian team has four gold, five silver and three bronze Olympic medals. Team Russia is currently ranked fourth in the medal count. 

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23rd to August 8th. The competition was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 26, gymnasts Nikita Nagorny, Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavsky, Denis Ablyazin won gold medals in the group all-around:

  • Maxim Khramtsov won the first gold in the history of the national team in taekwondo,
  • saber fencers Sofia Pozdnyakova and Sofya Velikaya won first and second places,
  • Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev became bronze medalists in synchronized diving.

After three days of the Olympics, team Japan takes the lead with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Team USA comes second: seven gold, three silver and four bronze medals. China is third with six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M
The CIA is watching Russian hackers closely, but can not see them
Argentina may mercilessly bury Sputnik V
Sukhoi new fighter jet checkmates USA's F-35 and China's FC-31
MAKS 2021 airshow sets new record for the number of export contracts
Russia's new aircraft engine PD-14 makes successful debut at MAKS 2021 air show
Russia is losing space power status with the launch of Nauka module to ISS
Russian ground attack aircraft to be armed to Armour Piercer rockets in 2023
Russia sues Ukraine at European Court for Human Rights
USA tells Ukraine to 'shut up' regarding Nord Stream 2
Popular
Real life stories
Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M

The aircraft to command and control troops in the event of a nuclear war is being built on the basis of the new wide-body Ilyushin Il-96-400M

Russia starts working on new doomsday aircraft based on Ilyushin Il-96-400M
Lyuba Lulko The CIA is watching Russian hackers closely, but can not see them Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Argentina may mercilessly bury Sputnik V Anton Kulikov David R. Hoffman Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas David R. Hoffman
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy