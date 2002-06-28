Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo

Maxim Khramtsov of Russia won a gold medal in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the final of the competition in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, the athlete defeated Saleh El-Sharabati of Jordan. The fight took place on Monday, July 26, and ended with 20:9 in favor of the Russian athlete. Maxim Khramtsov's victory has become a historic for Russia. Previously, no Russian athletes has ever won Olympic gold in taekwondo.

In addition to the Olympic gold, the 23-year-old athlete has won the World Championships. Khramtsov is also a two-time European champion.

Now the Russian team has four gold, five silver and three bronze Olympic medals. Team Russia is currently ranked fourth in the medal count.

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23rd to August 8th. The competition was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 26, gymnasts Nikita Nagorny, Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavsky, Denis Ablyazin won gold medals in the group all-around:

Maxim Khramtsov won the first gold in the history of the national team in taekwondo,

saber fencers Sofia Pozdnyakova and Sofya Velikaya won first and second places,

Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev became bronze medalists in synchronized diving.

After three days of the Olympics, team Japan takes the lead with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Team USA comes second: seven gold, three silver and four bronze medals. China is third with six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.