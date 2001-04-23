EN RU FR PT
Russia ready to act as mediator in Israel-Palestine talks

Russia » Politics

Russia announced the desired role that it could play in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Thus, Russia is ready to mediate in negotiations between the parties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, a message posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation said. 

The diplomat stressed the need for an early settlement of the crisis in compliance with international law.

Bogdanov said that Moscow was concerned about the escalation of the crisis in the Gaza Strip. He said that the parties should not allow further aggression, which could lead to new casualties among the civilian population.

On May 17, Russia offered to hold Palestinian-Israeli talks in Moscow against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow is already working on such a meeting and is holding relevant discussions both with the parties to the conflict and members of the Middle East Quartet.

  • The crisis between Palestine and Israel aggravated sharply as a result of clashes between residents of East Jerusalem.
  • On May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad launched more than 3,000 rockets on the territory of Israel.
  • In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched massive airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
Gaza under attack. Dramatic footage
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
