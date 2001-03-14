MAKS 2021 airshow sets new record for the number of export contracts

Rostec State Corporation (Rostec stands for Russian Technologies) signed contracts totaling over 230 billion rubles at MAKS 2021 airshow. According to Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, this amount exceeded all expectations.

“The results of the airshow exceeded all expectations: our companies signed agreements with partners worth over 230 billion rubles,” Mr. Chemezov said according to the Rostec website.

Mr. Chemezov noted that Rostec presented over 500 product samples at the airshow, among which there were 50 new products - airplanes, helicopters, UAVs, avionics, engines and much more.

"Among them is the new tactical aircraft by Sukhoi - The Checkmate, the presentation of which has become an event of global scale," he added.

The Checkmate fighter aircraft was presented at MAKS 2021 on July 20. The new aircraft by Sukhoi Design Bureau can perform long supersonic flights and is capable of attacking up to six air, sea and ground targets. The Checkmate will cost from $25 million to $30 million. On July 22, Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) announced that it had signed 13 export contracts for the supplies of defense products worth €1 billion during MAKS 2021 air show.