Alexei Navalny's organizations outlawed and banned as extremist

The Moscow City Court has recognized the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) an extremist organization. The court banned the activities of the organisation in Russia and ordered to liquidate it completely. 

In addition to FBK, the court also ruled to abolish Fund for the Protection of Citizens' Rights non-profit organization and banned the activities of Navalny Headquarters public movement. 

"The ruling is subject to immediate execution in terms of the termination of the activities of the organizations," said the Moscow City Court.

The court has thus upheld the claim from the Moscow Prosecutor's Office against the above-mentioned organizations. Representatives of the court noted that both the Fund and Navalny's Headquarters regularly organized unauthorized events that ended in mass riots, RIA Novosti reports.

The lawyers left the court even before the decision was made having claimed that the court was biased. FBK defense will appeal against the ruling that recognized the organization as extremist.

Alexei Navalny, the head of FBK, is currently serving his term in the Yves Rocher case in the correctional colony (IK-2) in the town of Pokrov. On January 17, the blogger was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport upon returning from Germany. On February 2, a Moscow Court overturned Navalny's suspended sentence for violating the terms of his probation period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. Navalny will spend 2.5 years in the penal colony.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
