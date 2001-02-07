Kremlin will not express its disappointment with Russian football team

The Kremlin expressed its point of view about the work of the head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov after team Russia was defeated by Belgium in the first match of the group stage of the European Football Championship Euro 2020.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Putin can not and will not evaluate the work of the head coach. This is not a prerogative of the head of state, he added.

The match between Belgium and Russia, held in St. Petersburg at Gazprom Arena stadium, ended with 3:0 in favor of the Belgians. Striker Romelu Lukaku scored a double, defender Tom Meunier also scored.

After the match, Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov said that he expressed his dissatisfaction with the players, but noted that the team was in good shape.

In the next match, the Russian national team will play against Finland. The meeting will take place on June 16 and will begin at 16:00 Moscow time.