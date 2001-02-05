World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia wants no 'one step forward, two steps back' with US

Moscow will respond to new US sanctions on a reciprocal basis in order to ensure its interests in the best possible way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports on Thursday, April 15.

“In any case, it is the principle of reciprocity that shall apply here,” he said.

Putin's official spokesman also said that "there is no smoke without fire," and that the Kremlin condemns and considers any US sanctions illegitimate. At the same time, Peskov urged to wait for Washington to announce the information officially. 

Earlier on Thursday, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced Russia's mirror response to the US authorities should the latter impose new sanctions on Russia. According to him, Russia should find "the points of pain that will really be highly sensitive for America."

It was reported that the United States was intended to expel ten Russian diplomats from the country and to impose restrictions on 20 Russian companies and 12 Russians, including government and intelligence officials. According to unconfirmed information, the USA may also impose sanctions related to the Russian sovereign debt.

No Leninist formula accepted in US-Russian relations

Moscow does not want to build relations with Washington making "one step forward, two steps back," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question from journalists about the new sanctions that the United States could impose on Russia. 

“As for the sanctions, the approach here cannot change. We condemn <...> In any case, the principle of reciprocity shall apply here,”said Peskov. “We would not like to act according to the Leninist formula of “one step forward, two steps back” in our relations,” he said, adding that one should still wait for Washington to make an official announcement first ("One Step Forward, Two Steps Back (The Crisis in Our Party)" is the title of the book by Vladimir Lenin. - ed,)

Speaking about a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Peskov noted that the probable sanctions "will not contribute" to it. "Whether they are going to hamper the meeting or not, it is up to the president to decide," Peskov said. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
