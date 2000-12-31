Anyone who wants to bite Russia will have their teeth knocked out, Putin says

Anyone who wants to "bite" something from Russia will have their teeth knocked out, President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports on Thursday, May 20.

“Everyone wants to bite off something from us, but they should know that we will knock their teeth out so that they cannot bite,” Putin said speaking at the online meeting of the Russian Pobeda Committee.

Putin referred to the remarks that a number of politicians have made about Russia's allegedly unfair ownership of Siberian natural wealth. Putin assured that any attempts to encroach on the territory of the Russian Federation would not be left unanswered.

The President stressed that he would do everything to preserve and strengthen the country, adding that the Russian Federation possesses state-of-the-art nuclear deterrent forces.

During his speech, the Russian president also spoke about frequent attempts to slander and distort the history of the Great Patriotic War.