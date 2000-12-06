EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin explains why Afghanistan falls into abyss of chaos

Russia » Politics

President Vladimir Putin spoke at the plenary session of the EEF (Eastern Economic Forum), which took place at the Far Eastern Federal University. During the forum, Putin answered a few questions related to domestic and foreign policies. 

Putin explains why Afghanistan falls into abyss of chaos

According to Putin, he will be "sorry" to let Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov go to the State Duma.

"They work well at their jobs. My colleagues simply turned to me with a request that they top the list to demonstrate that everything that the United Russia party does is really being implemented, including through the efforts of these people," Putin said. 

Shoigu and Lavrov rank first and second on the United Russia party list, respectively. "It is up to them to make their own choice," Putin said replying to the question about when the final decision about the ministers is going to be made. 

Putin did not respond to the question about his plans for the future. In particular, the forum moderator wondered whether Putin was going to attend the APEC summit, which is to be held in November 2024 – after the next Russian presidential elections. 

“One needs to live up to 2024. There are pandemics attacking us from different directions. One needs to work, rather than think about such major international events that are to take place [in a few years], ”Putin said.

Vladimir Putin described the events in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops as a "catastrophe."

"These are not my words. These are the words from the mouths of US analysts. This is a catastrophe, because the Americans – they are very pragmatic people – have spent over one and a half trillion dollars on this entire campaign, and what is the result of it? And if you look at the number of people who were abandoned in Afghanistan, who worked for countries of the West, for the United States and its allies, then this is a humanitarian catastrophe," Putin said. 

At the same time, Putin said that the countries of the region should join forces to resolve the issue of legalizing political forces inside Afghanistan, while looking at what is happening in real life. This is necessary to do in order to effectively counter terrorism, fight the spread of drugs and crime, Putin noted. 

Putin wants Russia to host 2036 Olympic Games

It is too early to speak about a possibility for Russia to host the 2036 Summer Olympics in Vladivostok, the president said, since “everything needs to be calculated”. However, he did not rule out such a possibility: 

"We do not exclude a possibility of holding the Olympic Games in the Russian Federation, and the Far East, the city of Vladivostok, is one of the prospective sites," the president said.  

The Mayor of Vladivostok, Konstantin Shestakov, announced that Vladivostok would bid for the title of the hosting city for the Olympic Games in 2036. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
The student, who dared to correct Putin, and the aftermath of his deed
Black man, who starred in campaign for Moscow restaurants, wants to leave Russia
Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war
USA may abduct Russian athletes that pose serious competition in sports
Nuclear reactor of K-19 submarine found in Kara Sea off Novaya Zemlya
Russophobic Poland wants Russian gas so much it pays twice the price of it
Russian special forces enter Syrian hotspot near Israel's border
Russian MMA fighter apologises to Chechen President Kadyrov
Details of Ilyushin Il-112V plane crash unveiled
Should Russia cooperate with the new Afghanistan?
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Nuclear reactor of K-19 submarine found in Kara Sea off Novaya Zemlya

A container with the nuclear reactor of the K-19 submarine was found in the Gulf of Abrosimov in the Kara Sea off the coast of Russia

Nuclear reactor of K-19 submarine found in Kara Sea off Novaya Zemlya
Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war
Former USSR
Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war
Other
USA may abduct Russian athletes that pose serious competition in sports
Real life stories
Black man, who starred in campaign for Moscow restaurants, wants to leave Russia
Vasily Amirjanov The student, who dared to correct Putin, and the aftermath of his deed Vasily Amirjanov Alexander Shtorm Two scenarios for Belarus: Go Russia or go to war Alexander Shtorm Anton Kulikov Russophobic Poland wants Russian gas so much it pays twice the price of it Anton Kulikov
Real life stories
The student, who dared to correct Putin, and the aftermath of his deed
Putin explains why Afghanistan falls into abyss of chaos
Politics
Putin explains why Afghanistan falls into abyss of chaos
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy