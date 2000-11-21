World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Navalny's little house of cards falls apart in Russia

Russia » Politics

Leonid Volkov, the head of Alexei Navalny's regional headquarters (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), announced that the network of regional headquarters would be disbanded. His video address was published on YouTube.

Navalny's little house of cards falls apart in Russia

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to work in such conditions. We officially disband the network of Navalny's headquarters," he said.

According to Volkov, keeping up the work of Navalny's headquarters in its current form is impossible, because in any case they will fall under the article on extremism. This, in turn, will entail criminal sentences for staff members and those who collaborate with them.

Volkov also said that the Anti-Corruption Foundation would no longer finance headquarters that would continue to operate as independent movements.

The activities of Navalny's regional headquarters were restricted after an uncoordinated action on April 21. The relevant decision was made by the Moscow City Court on Tuesday, April 27.

On April 26, the Moscow City Court held a preliminary hearing to recognize Navalny's foundation an extremist organization. The meeting will continue on April 29.
Officials with the Office of the Public Prosecutor noted that the decision to suspend the activities of Navalny's team was made on the basis of Articles 9 and 10 of the Federal Law from July 25, 2002 "About Countering Extremist Activities.”

"The measures were taken because the leaders and participants of Navalny's funds and headquarters continue their illegal activities. In particular, they carry out illegal mass public actions, which took place, for example, on April 21," officials said.

Navalny was arrested in Russia upon his return from Germany at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Navalny is serving a sentence at correctional penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region.

  • Navalny was also charged with 60 violations of public order after his suspended sentence.
  • He will spend two years and eight months in the colony.
  • Navalny's supporters, including Leonid Volkov, are staying abroad.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Brazil likes it harder
Russia fines Apple $12 million
Iranian Foreign Ministry furious over NYT leak
Popular
Former USSR
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders

The EP-3E Orion electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy is already monitoring the Russian Crimea

US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Europe
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Europe
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
David Harasym Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue David Harasym Lyuba Lulko Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Brazil likes it harder Oleg Artyukov
Politics
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Health
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Columnists
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy