Navalny's little house of cards falls apart in Russia

Leonid Volkov, the head of Alexei Navalny's regional headquarters (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), announced that the network of regional headquarters would be disbanded. His video address was published on YouTube.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to work in such conditions. We officially disband the network of Navalny's headquarters," he said.

According to Volkov, keeping up the work of Navalny's headquarters in its current form is impossible, because in any case they will fall under the article on extremism. This, in turn, will entail criminal sentences for staff members and those who collaborate with them.

Volkov also said that the Anti-Corruption Foundation would no longer finance headquarters that would continue to operate as independent movements.

The activities of Navalny's regional headquarters were restricted after an uncoordinated action on April 21. The relevant decision was made by the Moscow City Court on Tuesday, April 27.

On April 26, the Moscow City Court held a preliminary hearing to recognize Navalny's foundation an extremist organization. The meeting will continue on April 29.

Officials with the Office of the Public Prosecutor noted that the decision to suspend the activities of Navalny's team was made on the basis of Articles 9 and 10 of the Federal Law from July 25, 2002 "About Countering Extremist Activities.”

"The measures were taken because the leaders and participants of Navalny's funds and headquarters continue their illegal activities. In particular, they carry out illegal mass public actions, which took place, for example, on April 21," officials said.

Navalny was arrested in Russia upon his return from Germany at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Navalny is serving a sentence at correctional penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region.