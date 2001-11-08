World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia unveils Antey-4000 anti-aircraft system at IDEX 2021 in UAE

Almaz-Antey, a Russian defense manufacturer, will present the Antey-4000 long-range anti-aircraft missile system at the IDEX 2021 international arms show in the United Arab Emirates, TASS reports.

The press service of the concern said that foreign customers will have an opportunity to see the Russian highly acclaimed arms system during the arms show that will take place on February 21-25 in Abu Dhabi.

"The system has received new capabilities to combat air targets: its potential has been expanded in terms of the range, altitude and speed of striking targets," the press office said in a statement.

Company's engineers say that Antey-4000 is an effective system used to protect vital administrative, industrial and military facilities from air raids. In addition, the air defense missile system has received the enhanced cross-country capacity owing to the tracked chassis.

At the IDEX 2021 exhibition, Russia will also showcase the modernised 'Strela' anti-aircraft missile system, which was renamed as 'Sosna' ('Pine') after the upgrade, and many other models of Russian weapons. Almaz-Antey will also have on display the S-400 'Triumf,' S-300PMU2 'Favorit' and Buk-M2E air defense systems. The company's exposition will also feature models of Viking, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems.

