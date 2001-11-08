World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia starts moving away from the US dollar

Russia » Economics

Against the background of the growing sanctions pressure on the part of the United States, Russia  gradually started to refuse from the use of the US dollar. The share of the US dollar in Russia's export settlements in the fourth quarter of last year fell below 50 percent for the first time and amounted to 48.3 percent. A year earlier, this number was higher than 61 percent, Bloomberg said.

Russia starts moving away from the US dollar

The current situation is largely due to the increase in trade between Russia and China. As of the end of the fourth quarter, more than 80 percent of it is conducted in euros. During the recent months, the Russian authorities have been trying to isolate the Russian economy from American intervention amid the growing threat of anti-Russian sanctions.

  • On April 15, Washington imposed new sanctions against Russia. Part of the restrictions affected the Russian national debt.
  • From June 14, US companies will be prohibited from directly purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund or the Finance Minister.
  • However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market. Interestingly, US investors and experts called the sanctions too lenient.

China, in turn, is ready to support Moscow. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin assured that "in matters of protecting state sovereignty, the PRC and Russia will support each other." At the same time, Beijing hopes that Washington and Moscow can begin a constructive dialogue and resolve differences on the basis of mutual respect, Wang said.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia starts moving away from the US dollar
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Turkey, USA and the Armenian genocide
Dmitry Medvedev says Russia and USA return to Cold War confrontation
Turkey shows destruction of Russia's Pantsir missile system
Russia fully resumes air traffic with Egypt
Putin refuses to discuss Crimea with Zelensky
Australian kangaroo wants to shirtfront Chinese dragon now
When tyranny masquerades as law and order
Popular
Columnists
Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent

How does one account for a meaningful life in American society? What would be contained in a meaningful life’s ledger?

Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Columnists
Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement
Sawraj Singh Putin draws a red line in the sand and changes rules of engagement Sawraj Singh John Stanton Americans Minds are Artificially Intelligent John Stanton Lyuba Lulko Turkey, USA and the Armenian genocide Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy