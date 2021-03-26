World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin responds to Macron's 'vaccine war' attacks

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The Kremlin does not agree with the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that Russia and China were waging a "new type world war" with the help of coronavirus vaccines.

Kremlin responds to Macron's 'vaccine war' attacks

"These statements that Mr. Macron made probably belong to the sphere of our absolute disagreements. We absolutely do not agree that Russia or China are waging some kind of war," Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's official spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that Russia was a responsible member of the international community.

On Thursday, March 25, the French president said that Europe was facing a "new type of world war" over coronavirus vaccines. According to Macron, this happened largely due to the actions of Russia and China that allegedly try to show influence on other countries through the vaccine.

After the statement, the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine offered France to produce the drug on its own territory.

"Dear Emmanuel Macron, we try to keep vaccines out of politics - this is our best hope for peace, not war, in the world," the creators of Sputnik V wrote on their official Twitter account.

The production of different types of vaccine is "the path to vaccine independence," they added.

To date, Russia has registered three vaccines against COVID-19. The very first register drug Sputnik V consists of two components based on the human adenovirus. After Sputnik V, two more Russian vaccines - EpiVacCorona and CoviVac - were registered. In addition, Russia continues the trials of the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine.

Last materials
What can the blocked Suez Canal do to oil prices?
Russia reminds North Korea of its S-400 systems in Sakhalin
Sadomasochism finally explained
Bank of Russia to collect coins from Russians
USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Putin refuses to be vaccinated in public
Popular
Russia
Russia reminds North Korea of its S-400 systems in Sakhalin

S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Sakhalin, S-300V4 systems on the Kuril Islands and MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft in Chukotka provide reliable protection for Russia's Far Eastern borders

Russia reminds North Korea of its S-400 systems in Sakhalin
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Americas
USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably
Asia
What can the blocked Suez Canal do to oil prices?
Aleksandar Sarovic Sadomasochism finally explained Aleksandar Sarovic Andrey Mihayloff New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
Economics
Bank of Russia to collect coins from Russians
Sex, relationship
Sadomasochism finally explained
Kremlin responds to Macron's 'vaccine war' attacks
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin responds to Macron's 'vaccine war' attacks
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy