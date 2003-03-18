EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders

Russia » Economics

The Chinese government sent 19 aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone ahead of the annual Taipei-sponsored military exercise, The Guardian reports.

China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders

This is one of the largest sorties of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the past few weeks. Four H-6 nuclear bombers, ten J-16 fighters and four Su-30 fighters take part in the operation. 

The aircraft flew north of the disputed Pratas Island into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. The provocative flight was made in response to hostilities in the Taiwan Strait, the publication said.

On August 10, the authorities of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announced that from September 13 to September 18 they would conduct Han Kuan military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that the island would work to increase the capabilities of asymmetric warfare against the Chinese threat.

On August 18, the PRC government worked out a scenario of a large-scale operation to seize Taiwan. The exercises were held in response to US provocations in the South China Sea.

Last materials
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin?
Russia to launch largest plastic waste processing plant
Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin
Murderers hiding behind the facade of law
Biggest priorities to follow after a car accident
Norways fears Russia may use its 'Torpedo of the Apocalypse'
Turkey's plans to become main player in Afghanistan doomed to failure
Pakistan to purchase millions of doses of Sputnik V from Russia
Last pipe of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system has been welded
Popular
Europe
Norways fears Russia may use its 'Torpedo of the Apocalypse'

Russia's "Torpedo of the Apocalypse" — the Poseidon nuclear underwater vehicle — is changing the perception of nuclear threat

Norways fears Russia may use its 'Torpedo of the Apocalypse'
Murderers hiding behind the facade of law
Columnists
Murderers hiding behind the facade of law
Companies
Russia to launch largest plastic waste processing plant
Real life stories
Biggest priorities to follow after a car accident
Lyuba Lulko Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin? Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Murderers hiding behind the facade of law David R. Hoffman Alex Sanders Biggest priorities to follow after a car accident Alex Sanders
Americas
Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin?
Disasters, catastrophes
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin
News from the Kremlin
Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy