Kremlin responds to Biden's pathetic speech about President 'Clutin'

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statements from American President Joe Biden, who said that Washington sought to avoid escalation of tensions with Moscow, stated that earlier Vladimir Putin had expressed exactly the same position.

"You know that President Putin spoke about the expediency of building, normalizing and de-escalating relations. He speaks about it consistently. This is a firm position of his. He has repeatedly said that we are ready to develop our dialogue to such an extent. As far as our counterparts are ready for this, in this regard it is probably positive that the points of view of the heads of the two states coincide here," Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the points of view of Biden and Putin do not coincide in the understanding that the relations should be built on a mutually beneficial basis and coincidence of interests.

"And, of course, this passion for sanctions of our American counterparts is unacceptable,” Peskov added.

Speaking about Biden's proposal to hold a face-to-face meeting with Putin, Peskov noted that the Russian side would need some time to analyze this proposal.

"You know that the President of Russia, when he spoke about the communication between the two presidents, he said that [the meeting could take place] without any conditions and at any time,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov was also asked to comment on Joe Biden's mispronunciation of Putin's name in his recent speech. Peskov said he did not notice that Biden mispronounced the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know that the American pronunciation differs from the British one, sometimes it may not be so distinct, but, again, we are talking about the head of state here,” added Peskov.

During his speech about the relationship between the United States and Russia, US President Joe Biden said something unintelligible that sounded like "President Clutin," but then he immediately corrected himself. He had a number of other slips of the tongue in the same speech. In particular, he said that the United States did not want to "kick off a cycle of vaccination … escalation and conflict with Russia."

China condemns USA's 'one-sided' sanctions against Russia

China has condemned "one-sided" US sanctions against Russia, Zhao Lijian, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China said, TASS reports.

"USA's new sanctions against Russia are one-sided hegemonic measures, which the entire world community is opposed to," the department said. At the same time, Beijing set out a hope that Washington and Moscow would be able to resolve their contradictions through dialogue.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected certain individuals and legal entities. The US imposed new sanctions due to Russia's allegedly hostile activities in cyberspace, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries.

Later, White House officials said that the United States did not introduce new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on April 15, but it did not mean that such sanctions would not follow in the future. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to comment whether new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 had been coordinated or not.