World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border

Russia » Politics

The troops of the Southern and Western military districts will begin to return from Russia's southern borders to the points of their permanent deployment starting April 23, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu announced.

Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border

“I believe that the objectives of the snap exercise have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated the ability to provide reliable defense for the country. In this regard, I have made a decision to end verification activities in Southern and Western military districts," Shoigu said at a meeting in the Crimea, TASS reports. 

The minister added that the Russian Armed Forces "respond adequately to all changes in the situation near the Russian borders."

According to him, in the Crimea, the troops practiced anti-amphibious defense of the coast, coastal missile systems Bal and Bastion were used in the drills along with unmanned aerial vehicles Inokhodets, Raptor patrol boats "and other new and prospective arms."

Large-scale war games in Crimea
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia kicks off massive war games in Crimea and across all of Russia
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Russia expels ten US diplomats, gives them month to leave
Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones
US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk makes reconnaissance flight above Crimea
Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Biden preferred Germany to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Russia gets involved in the new space race
Russian Defence Minister: USA and NATO playing with fire in Black Sea
Popular
Asia
Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones

Russia showed the destruction of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2, which was destroyed by the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet

Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Politics
Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia
Former USSR
US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk makes reconnaissance flight above Crimea
Americas
Biden preferred Germany to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Romer Cherubim Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen Romer Cherubim Dmitry Sudakov Putin wants the West not even try to cross the red line with Russia Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Russia gets involved in the new space race Lyuba Lulko
Politics
Russia expels ten US diplomats, gives them month to leave
Politics
Doctors visit Navalny at prison hospital
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Columnists
Catherine Middleton: Britain’s Future Queen
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy