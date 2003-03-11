Russian Defence Minister suddenly pulls back troops from south border

The troops of the Southern and Western military districts will begin to return from Russia's southern borders to the points of their permanent deployment starting April 23, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu announced.

“I believe that the objectives of the snap exercise have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated the ability to provide reliable defense for the country. In this regard, I have made a decision to end verification activities in Southern and Western military districts," Shoigu said at a meeting in the Crimea, TASS reports.

The minister added that the Russian Armed Forces "respond adequately to all changes in the situation near the Russian borders."

According to him, in the Crimea, the troops practiced anti-amphibious defense of the coast, coastal missile systems Bal and Bastion were used in the drills along with unmanned aerial vehicles Inokhodets, Raptor patrol boats "and other new and prospective arms."