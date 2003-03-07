EN RU FR PT
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon

Russia will put into service a new, unique weapon in the near future,  President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with graduates of military universities in the Kremlin.

Among the new arms systems, the Russian Armed Forces will put into service the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Zircon shipborne hypersonic missile, and the S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft systems, he specified. 

The head of state also noted that the new state armament program is being formed taking into account the promising developments of leading research teams to further strengthen the defense potential of the Russian Federation.

In May, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that the Russian Armed Forces possess hypersonic weapons that no other country in the world has.

Zircon missile test launch
