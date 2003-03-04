Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym

Thief-in-law Ali Heydarov (aka Albert Ryzhiy) was shot dead in a Moscow gym on April 12 in the afternoon. The assassin brought a weapon into the building and shot the man in the back.

It is assumed that there were two gunshots. The footage from CCTV cameras shows people running out from the gym was the man was shot. The assassin escaped from the crime scene too, having grabbed his red backpack along.

Ali Heydarov was killed in the gym of the apartment building where he lived. He came there with security. The attack took place in the fitness center in the Alye Parusa elite residential complex, TASS reports.

“According to preliminary information, the murder was committed from a military pistol, which the killer brought with him in his bag. After a quarrel with the victim, he took out the weapon and shot his opponent. The brand of the gun is being established,” law-enforcement officials said.

The assassin was identified as Talekh Oruchev.

A criminal case was filed under Articles 105 (Murder) and 222 (Illegal arms trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Russia.