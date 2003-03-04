World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym

Russia

Thief-in-law Ali Heydarov (aka Albert Ryzhiy) was shot dead in a Moscow gym on April 12 in the afternoon. The assassin brought a weapon into the building and shot the man in the back.

Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym

It is assumed that there were two gunshots. The footage from CCTV cameras shows people running out from the gym was the man was shot. The assassin escaped from the crime scene too, having grabbed his red backpack along.

Ali Heydarov was killed in the gym of the apartment building where he lived. He came there with security. The attack took place in the fitness center in the Alye Parusa elite residential complex, TASS reports. 

“According to preliminary information, the murder was committed from a military pistol, which the killer brought with him in his bag. After a quarrel with the victim, he took out the weapon and shot his opponent. The brand of the gun is being established,” law-enforcement officials said. 

The assassin was identified as Talekh Oruchev. 

A criminal case was filed under Articles 105 (Murder) and 222 (Illegal arms trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

Thief-in-law killed at Moscow gym
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym
Russia suspends air communication with Turkey
The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg
Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death
India approves Russia's Sputnik V
Minnesota police kill another African American
Prince Philip, the People’s Prince (1921-2021)
USA is pushing Russia into another war with Ukraine
Popular
Real life stories
Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death

Pilot-cosmonaut Boris Volynov cast doubts on the opinion voiced by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov about the reasons that led to the death of first man in space, Yuri Gagarin

Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Crimes
Minnesota police kill another African American
Asia
India approves Russia's Sputnik V
Alexander Shtorm The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia Alexander Shtorm Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Prince Philip, the People’s Prince (1921-2021) Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up Lyuba Lulko
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg
Russia
Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym
The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia
Europe
The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy